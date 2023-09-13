How many people in NJ end up with ‘tattoo regret’?

If you've been to a beach or a pool this summer, you may have noticed that lots of people have tattoos. A generation ago it may have been mostly men.

It was reserved for the guys who were in the military, bikers or musicians. In the last few decades that has changed significantly. You'll notice a lot more women with ink.

It's almost a rite of passage for college-age women to get inked up at some point. When you're at the beach or community pool, you may notice that most of the moms have at least one tattoo.

As people mature, change stations in life or change relationships, they sometimes regret some of their choices. People in New Jersey are not different.

Our state rates are rather low in regard to the percentage of people who regret at least one tattoo. The top state for tattoo regret is Alabama with over three-quarters of tattooed people at 75.5%. Almost half of people in New Jersey with ink have regret at 44.6%.

Our two bookend cities, New York and Philadelphia, rank in the top 10 of cities with tattoo regret.

Philly is in fifth place for cities at 63.1% and the Big Apple is in sixth place at 56.5% according to the site LaserAway.com.

Any time we've brought up the topic on the air, the vast majority of people express no regret and are very proud of their body art.

Maybe New Jersey people are more confident in their convictions, or they know how expensive and painful getting a tattoo could be.

