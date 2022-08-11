Humane Society of Ocean City Dog Featured in ‘People’

Duke, a 7-year-old hound dog from the Humane Society of Ocean City is getting national attention this week, featured in People magazine's "Adopt These Adorable Pets" spotlight on great pets from around the country available for adoption. (It's in the issue with Kate Middleton on the cover.)

Duke is one of the stars of the People article on this summer's Clear the Shelters campaign.

Duke, a former Lite Pet of the Week, is a 7-year-old hound dog that People points out the Humane Society of Ocean City thinks would "be a great hiking partner."

Duke shares the People magazine spotlight with Laguna, a border collie from the San Francisco SPCA; Frankie, a semi-paralyzed cat from Dancing Cat Rescue in San Jose, Kilo, a deaf dog from the Adoption Center in Lindenwold, NJ. and a 4-month-old bunny named Peebo available from the Animal League of Boston.

The Lite 96.9 WFPG Morning Show has partnered with the Humane Society of Ocean City for almost 20 years with our Pet of the Week, so, I am totally excited to see them get some well-deserved attention.

But, as happy as I am to see Executive Director Bill Hollingsworth and my friends at the HSOC getting national props, I can't help thinking what a pity it would be if a great dog like Duke ended up being adopted out of South Jersey by someone who saw him in People Magazine.

You can beat the national rush and find out about adopting Duke now by calling the Humane Society of Ocean City at 609-398-9500.

