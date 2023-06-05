‘Say hello and goodbye’ — Specialty Restaurant in NJ Abruptly Closes After Almost 50 Years

A specialty restaurant in one of New Jersey's most prominent cities has closed its doors for good after nearly half a century.

And based on the comments posted on Facebook following their announcement, they will be sorely missed.

It's heartbreaking to see people say things like this:

Sad.....great memories while growing up...my dad and the original 2 owners were great friends......it's life...wishing evryone the best...hard to believe its been there almost 5 decades

I've been going here since I was a kid. Sad to hear about the closing.

This breaks my heart as not only do I love the place but me and my wife had our reception party there and it was the best night of my life. Thank you guys for everything

And after half a century, not only did people love the staff, but, of course, they also loved their food.

This past Saturday, the owners of Iberia Tavern and Restaurant on Ferry St. in Newark took to Facebook to announce they would be closing for good in just 24 hours.

It is with the most heavy heart that we announce the closing of Iberia Restaurant. We can not thank you enough for all the love and support you showed us during our 49 years in businesses. Our last day is Sunday June 4th. Share the word so all our friends can come to say hello and goodbye before we are gone.

Iberia in Newark NJ - Photo: Google Maps Iberia in Newark NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

After opening decades ago, Iberia Tavern quickly became known for its Portuguese and Spanish cuisine, served in giant portions.

