A new bar is coming to the former site of the popular Pic-A-Lilli Pub on Tennessee avenue in Atlantic City.

King's Pub is coming to Atlantic City and hopes to be open by the end of the summer.

For over 30 years, the Pic-A-Lilli was an Atlantic City institution, that sold back in September of 2022. It was famous for its wings and late nights.

For those who miss those famous Pic wings can still find them at the original Pic-A-Lilli on Route 206 in Shamong or at 699 Stokes Road in Medford.

What can you expect from the new King's Pub?

Well for starters the new owners anticipate having a smaller menu with more handmade bar food as opposed to doing frozen stuff in a fryer. The owners also anticipate embracing the bar, but maybe adding some new lighting to the establishment and adding photos of famous sports figures .

The bar will be a part of Tennessee avenue that has seen plenty of new businesses the past few years, like the Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall, Rhythm & Spirits, Bar 32 Chocolate, and Cuzzie’s Pizzeria.

I know I am looking forward to seeing what King's Pub brings to the block and will be there to give it a shot as soon as it opens, which they hope by the end of August.