Is New Jersey Among America’s Most Beautiful States?

If you live in New Jersey, you love it. And you know there is beauty just about everywhere you look. Did you ever wonder how New Jersey's beauty ranks with the rest of the states in the nation?

Photo by frank mckenna on Unsplash Photo by frank mckenna on Unsplash loading...

Here in New Jersey, we know that we can often be the punchline of many jokes, and you can bet that most comedians are going to crack a joke at some point about the way New Jersey looks.

Despite all that, we know the beauty our beloved Garden State possesses. You can't find a parking space in Belmar all summer. That's not because that beach is ugly. It's because it's gorgeous.

Lou Russo, Townsquare Media Lou Russo, Townsquare Media loading...

And no one is spending the weekend in Cape May and grumbling about how unattractive the area is.

New Jersey is definitely a beautiful place, but just how beautiful are we in the scheme of things here in the United States?

Sunrise in Bradley Beach Sunrise in Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick) loading...

The people at Thrillist ranked each state in America for beauty, and you might not like where the Garden State ranked on their list.

To tell you the truth, as I scanned down the list, I was relieved that we didn't make the bottom 5. As a matter of fact, we weren't even in the bottom 10. So far, so good, right?

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

That's where the good news ends, however. according to this list, New Jersey is the 37th most beautiful state in the nation, and that really does hurt a little bit.

We're going to try not to take this too personally, but if anyone who thinks that ranking makes sense parks near the boardwalk this summer, I'm going to have a problem with that.

Here Are Some Of New Jersey's Most Beautiful Spots Some of the most beautiful places in New Jersey.

This Stunning New Jersey Home is too Perfect to Live In