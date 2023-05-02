Just How High Did New Jersey Rank on the Most Beautiful States List?

If you live in New Jersey, you love it and you think it's beautiful. But not everyone outside our state agrees. So just how high does the Garden State rank on the most beautiful states list?

If you have spent any time in New Jersey, you know it doesn't take long to find beautiful places. After all, we're not called the Garden State for nothing.

We are world-famous for our gorgeous beaches, as well as we should be. They are among some of the most beautiful spots in the nation.

We are very proud of Jersey Shore beaches, but our shoreline is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to New Jersey's beauty.

New Jersey is also home to some of the most quaint and adorable small towns in America as well, and you can find those both along the coast and inland as well.

People from all over the nation travel long distances to spend time in New Jersey's amazing little towns.

And we haven't even talked about the breathtaking parks you'll find all over the Garden State. With all this in mind, we hold our collective breath to see where Thrillist ranks us when it comes to beauty. How does New Jersey's beauty rank against all the other states in America?

It turns out, New Jersey lands right about where you'd expect us to land in a report like this, and, as usual, you're not going to like it.

The Garden State sits disappointingly at #37 on the list, or to look at it another way, most states are more beautiful than our state is.

Of course, we all disagree because we live here and we know what New Jersey has to offer. It's fine though. Our beauty will be our little secret.

