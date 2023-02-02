Is This the Prettiest Spot in Ocean County, a Recent NJ list says, Yes

Is This the Prettiest Spot in Ocean County, a Recent NJ list says, Yes

Jersey Shore

We have many beautiful spots in New Jersey, especially Ocean County.

In a recent article from purewow.com, the prettiest spots in New Jersey, one spot made it on the list from Ocean County. I was reading and reading this article and saying, Ocean County had to make this list and finally it did. Only one location in Ocean County made it to the list.

Get our free mobile app

On this highly popular list, there are so many beautiful spots in New Jersey from Sunset Beach - Cape May, Twin Lights - the lighthouse in Sandy Hook, Sayen Gardens, Paterson Great Falls, and so many more gorgeous spots in the Garden State.

Jersey Shore
loading...

This is the most beautiful spot in Ocean County according to this NJ list.

It is Barnegat Light. From purewow.com:

Situated on the northern tip of Long Beach Island, this state park includes a maritime forest, a picnic area and ample opportunities for bird watching. The crown jewel, of course, is the historic lighthouse, which offers panoramic views of Barnegat Bay if you climb to the tippy top.

When I think of the Jersey Shore I think of Spring Lake or Ocean Grove as an absolutely gorgeous spot. Long Beach Island is absolutely lovely any time of the Year. Many of our listeners would say the one and only in New Jersey, Island Beach State Park is the most beautiful spot in New Jersey.

In this article, it also gives you places you can stay close to the beautiful spots in New Jersey from Bed and Breakfasts and hotels or motels.

Do you agree, is Barnegat Light the prettiest spot in Ocean County? It's definitely an amazing place and the location is absolutely gorgeous.

KEEP READING: Check out these totally awesome '80s toys

LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America

Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub, released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here. From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut.
Filed Under: Barnegat Light, Jersey Shore, Ocean County, prettiest spot in ocean county
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Cat Country 107.3