This Gorgeous Ocean County Bed & Breakfast is One of the Best in NJ

Bed & Breakfasts are so relaxing and peaceful.

This Bed & Breakfast looks amazing and it's right here in Ocean County. It looks absolutely amazing.

Get our free mobile app

When it comes to Bed and Breakfasts, I would probably choose a hotel instead, just because it's what I'm used too. But, this place, I just can't believe it's a Bed & Breakfast.

Are you looking for a special getaway this summer, this could be the perfect place for you. Thanks to onlyinyourstate.com for this article on the best Bed & Breakfasts in New Jersey.

This Bed & Breakfast is one of the Best and it's right here in Ocean County.

It's called The Sand Castle Bed & Breakfast, a luxury Bed & Breakfast. The Sand Castle Bed & Breakfast is located at 710 Bayview Avenue in Barnegat Light. Click here for more information.

Thanks to the Sand Castle Bed and Breakfast Facebook page:

Check this place out, it even has a pool. This is a lot different than the Bed & Breakfasts I'm used too. From their website:

The Sand Castle Bed & Breakfast takes great pride in offering a delicious, full breakfast, which can be altered to accommodate most tastes, for a fulfilling start to your day on the Jersey Shore. We guarantee guests will not go away hungry and may have to skip lunch!

The views from the rooms and the balconies look pretty incredible. They have different room sizes, from single rooms to suites. There are packages available. What a great romantic weekend away and it's right here in Ocean County on LBI.

Check out this view from their Facebook page:

The Sand Castle Bed & Breakfast LBI Facebook Page The Sand Castle Bed & Breakfast LBI Facebook Page loading...

It's located on the north end of the island and perfect views of the light house. Wow, it's gorgeous.

These are the 25 Best Places To Live in New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in New Jersey using data from Niche . Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com

On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.