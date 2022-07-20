Maybe this fisherman really DID wish he had a bigger boat.



Yes, it's a shark in the water, exactly where it would (and should) be. But no matter how big or small, seeing one feels like the coolest thing. Heart stopping, even.

Especially, when that shark sighting is at the Jersey Shore.

A local fishing charter boat was out off the beach in Barnegat Light recently, when Captain Steve Purul managed to capture underwater video of a fairly decent size shark circling the vessel's bait line.

The clip (shared by News 12 New Jersey) is short, but still awesome to watch!

