It’s $25 concert week – Here are the participating concerts in NJ

Getty Images / Canva

This is shaping out to be one of the best years for concerts. Not only are the shows in high demand but there are plenty to choose from between solo acts, tours, and festivals.

The only problem with all of that is because of the demand, prices are high no matter where your seats are.

Taylor Swift battled it out with Ticketmaster and even The Cure had something to say about the prices of their tickets, but not every artist can fix that problem.

Getty Images
But this week is the perfect week for you to catch up on all of the live shows you want to see the rest of this year because it’s Live Nation’s $25 concert week.

If there’s a show you’ve been wanting to get tickets to but couldn’t possibly spend the money they were going for, now is your time to take advantage.

Luckily, New Jersey has plenty of venues with plenty of shows coming up so you can get a great deal on your tickets.

Here are the participating shows in New Jersey during the $25 concert week.

Remember, this ends May 16, 2023

Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City

Wu-Tang Clan and Nas – September 29

Getty Images for Essence
Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden

Shania Twain – June 9

Getty Images for American Heart
Luke Bryan – June 23

Getty Images for ACM
KIDZ BOP – July 7

Getty Images for KIDZ BOP
Matchbox Twenty – July 16

Getty Images
Avenged Sevenfold – July 18

Theo Wargo
Bret Michaels – July 23

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 10: Bret Michaels performs at "FOX & Friends" All American Concert Series outside of FOX Studios on July 10, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images)
Godsmack and Staind – July 28

Getty Images
Mudvayne – July 29

Getty Images
Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa – July 30

Getty Images
Pantera – August 2

Fall Out Boy – August 6

Getty Images for iHeartRadio
Sublime with Rome – August 20

Disturbed – August 21

Getty Images
Ghost – August 25

Getty Images
Eric Church – August 26

Getty Images
ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd – September 17

Getty Images for Stagecoach
Harrah’s Resort in Atlantic City

Blues Traveler – May 20

Mark Sagliocco
Brian McKnight – July 21

Getty Images for SiriusXM
Switchfoot – October 20

PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel

TLC, Shaggy, En Vogue and Sean Kingston – June 10

TLC (band) and Shaggy (Photo: Jason Kempin, Amy Sussman, Getty Images, Townsquare Media Illustration)
3 Doors Down – June 28

Getty Images for IEBA
Big Time Rush – June 30

Getty Images for iHeartRadio
Counting Crows – July 6

Sam Hunt – July 8

Getty Images
Taking Back Sunday, The Maine, PVRIS, Head Automatica – July 14

Getty Images
Matchbox Twenty – July 15

Bret Michaels – July 16

Getty Images
KIDZ BOP – July 21

Boy George & Culture Club – July 26

Getty Images
Dierks Bentley – July 27

Getty Images
Godsmack and Staind  - July 29

Getty Images
Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa – August 2

Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP
Outlaw Music Festival with Willie Nelson – August 6

Getty Images
Disturbed – August 11

Goo Goo Dolls – August 12

Getty Images
All American Rejects – August 15

Getty Images
Slightly Stoopid and Sublime with Rome – August 17

Getty Images
Thunderfest with Dan and Shay – August 18

Getty Images for ACM
Gov’t Mule's Dark Side of the Mule w/Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Eve – August 19

Pentatonix – August 20

Getty Images
Smashing Pumpkins – August 24

Getty Images
Foreigner – September 3

James Taylor – September 4

Gary Gershoff
ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd – September 10

Getty Images for Stagecoach
Prudential Center in Newark

LL Cool J & The Roots – June 28

Getty Images
Shinedown – September 24

Marco Antonio Solis – September 30

Getty Images
Stone Pony Summer Stage in Asbury Park

The Interrupters and Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls – May 13

Getty Images for Audacy
Indigo Girls – June 1

Getty Images for Americana Music
Carly Rae Jepsen – June 3

Getty Images for The Points Guy
YUNGBLUD – July 15

Getty Images for Coachella
The Bouncing Soul – July 22

Getty Images
The Ghost Inside and Underoath – July 27

Dark Star Orchestra – July 30

Incubus – August 8

Amy Harris/Invision/AP
Gimme Gimme Disco – August 25

Almost Queen – September 1

Getty Images for Entertainment W
Yacht Rock Revue – September 3

Wellmont Theater in Montclair

Freestyle Jersey Jam with TKA, Judy Torres and more – May 13

Chris Janson – May 14

Getty Images
Jim Norton – May 20

Robin Marchant
Christopher Cross and Justin Hayward – June 11

Getty Images for IEBA
Jimmy Kenny and the Pirate Beach Band – June 17

The Australian Pink Floyd – June 24

Wild Child – July 14

Parliament Funkadelic with George Clinton – August 19

Ethan Miller
Skid Row and Buckcherry – September 8

Getty Images
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen. Any opinions expressed are her own.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Producer Kristen an email at kristen.accardi@townsquaremedia.com or follow her on Instagram.

