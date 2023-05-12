It’s $25 concert week – Here are the participating concerts in NJ

This is shaping out to be one of the best years for concerts. Not only are the shows in high demand but there are plenty to choose from between solo acts, tours, and festivals.

The only problem with all of that is because of the demand, prices are high no matter where your seats are.

Taylor Swift battled it out with Ticketmaster and even The Cure had something to say about the prices of their tickets, but not every artist can fix that problem.

Splendour In The Grass 2016 - Byron Bay Getty Images loading...

But this week is the perfect week for you to catch up on all of the live shows you want to see the rest of this year because it’s Live Nation’s $25 concert week.

If there’s a show you’ve been wanting to get tickets to but couldn’t possibly spend the money they were going for, now is your time to take advantage.

Luckily, New Jersey has plenty of venues with plenty of shows coming up so you can get a great deal on your tickets.

Here are the participating shows in New Jersey during the $25 concert week.

Remember, this ends May 16, 2023

Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City

Wu-Tang Clan and Nas – September 29

2022 Essence Festival Of Culture - Louisiana Superdome - Day 3 Getty Images for Essence loading...

Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden

Shania Twain – June 9

The American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection 2020 - Runway Getty Images for American Heart loading...

Luke Bryan – June 23

57th Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show Getty Images for ACM loading...

KIDZ BOP – July 7

The KIDZ BOP Kids Performing At The Beacon Theatre, New York City | KIDZ BOP Live 2018 Getty Images for KIDZ BOP loading...

Matchbox Twenty – July 16

Matchbox Twenty With The Goo Goo Dolls In Concert - Long Island, NY Getty Images loading...

Avenged Sevenfold – July 18

2012 Orion Music + More Festival - Day 2 Theo Wargo loading...

Bret Michaels – July 23

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 10: Bret Michaels performs at "FOX & Friends" All American Concert Series outside of FOX Studios on July 10, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images) NEW YORK, NY - JULY 10: Bret Michaels performs at "FOX & Friends" All American Concert Series outside of FOX Studios on July 10, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images) loading...

Godsmack and Staind – July 28

Las Rageous Music Festival - Day 1 Getty Images loading...

Mudvayne – July 29

Freaks On Parade Tour With Rob Zombie And Mudvayne Getty Images loading...

Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa – July 30

2023 Shaq's Fun House Big Game Weekend Getty Images loading...

Pantera – August 2

Fall Out Boy – August 6

The 2023 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented By Capital One - Show Getty Images for iHeartRadio loading...

Sublime with Rome – August 20

Disturbed – August 21

Disturbed In Concert With Three Days Grace - Las Vegas, NV Getty Images loading...

Ghost – August 25

Rock in Rio 2013 Getty Images loading...

Eric Church – August 26

13th CMA Triple Play Awards Getty Images loading...

ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd – September 17

2023 Stagecoach Festival - Day 1 Getty Images for Stagecoach loading...

Harrah’s Resort in Atlantic City

Blues Traveler – May 20

2016 Greenwich International Film Festival - Day 1 Mark Sagliocco loading...

Brian McKnight – July 21

SiriusXM Presents: Heart & Soul's 'A Night In N'Awlins' Getty Images for SiriusXM loading...

Switchfoot – October 20

PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel

TLC, Shaggy, En Vogue and Sean Kingston – June 10

TLC (band) and Shaggy (Photo: Jason Kempin, Amy Sussman, Getty Images, Townsquare Media Illustration) TLC (band) and Shaggy (Photo: Jason Kempin, Amy Sussman, Getty Images, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

3 Doors Down – June 28

IEBA Conference Day 3 Getty Images for IEBA loading...

Big Time Rush – June 30

iHeartRadio Y100's Jingle Ball 2022 - Show Getty Images for iHeartRadio loading...

Counting Crows – July 6

Sam Hunt – July 8

Sam Hunt In Concert - Nashville, TN Getty Images loading...

Taking Back Sunday, The Maine, PVRIS, Head Automatica – July 14

2022 When We Were Young Festival Getty Images loading...

Matchbox Twenty – July 15

Bret Michaels – July 16

Detroit Lions v Arizona Cardinals Getty Images loading...

KIDZ BOP – July 21

Boy George & Culture Club – July 26

Culture Club And Groves In Concert At Palms Casino Resort Getty Images loading...

Dierks Bentley – July 27

Still Playing Possum: Music And Memories Of George Jones Getty Images loading...

Godsmack and Staind - July 29

Staind's "The Illusion of Progress" Album Release Concert Getty Images loading...

Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa – August 2

Wiz Khalifa Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP loading...

Outlaw Music Festival with Willie Nelson – August 6

Texans Rally At State Capitol In Support Of Voting Rights Getty Images loading...

Disturbed – August 11

Goo Goo Dolls – August 12

Rock in Rio 2019 - Day 3 Getty Images loading...

All American Rejects – August 15

The All-American Rejects Perform Free Show After High Wind Warning Cancels Day One Of The 2022 When We Were Young Festival Getty Images loading...

Slightly Stoopid and Sublime with Rome – August 17

Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival 2008 - Day 1 Getty Images loading...

Thunderfest with Dan and Shay – August 18

15th Annual Academy Of Country Music Honors - Show Getty Images for ACM loading...

Gov’t Mule's Dark Side of the Mule w/Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Eve – August 19

Pentatonix – August 20

2022 MusiCares Person Of The Year Honoring Joni Mitchell - Show Getty Images loading...

Smashing Pumpkins – August 24

The Smashing Pumpkins Perform At Gila River Arena Getty Images loading...

Foreigner – September 3

James Taylor – September 4

James Taylor and His All Star Band Gary Gershoff loading...

ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd – September 10

2019 Stagecoach Festival - Day 2 Getty Images for Stagecoach loading...

Prudential Center in Newark

LL Cool J & The Roots – June 28

F1 Grand Prix of Miami Getty Images loading...

Shinedown – September 24

Marco Antonio Solis – September 30

23rd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards - Show Getty Images loading...

Stone Pony Summer Stage in Asbury Park

The Interrupters and Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls – May 13

Audacy's "KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas" Getty Images for Audacy loading...

Indigo Girls – June 1

21st Annual Americana Honors & Awards - Inside Getty Images for Americana Music loading...

Carly Rae Jepsen – June 3

The 2019 TPG Awards Getty Images for The Points Guy loading...

YUNGBLUD – July 15

2023 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 1 Getty Images for Coachella loading...

The Bouncing Soul – July 22

Vans Warped Tour Getty Images loading...

The Ghost Inside and Underoath – July 27

Dark Star Orchestra – July 30

Incubus – August 8

Incubus Amy Harris/Invision/AP loading...

Gimme Gimme Disco – August 25

Almost Queen – September 1

Entertainment Weekly + Amazon Prime Video's "Saints & Sinners" Party At SXSW Getty Images for Entertainment W loading...

Yacht Rock Revue – September 3

Wellmont Theater in Montclair

Freestyle Jersey Jam with TKA, Judy Torres and more – May 13

Chris Janson – May 14

CRS 2023 - Big Machine Label Group Lunch Getty Images loading...

Jim Norton – May 20

"Gilbert" Premiere - 2017 Tribeca Film Festival Robin Marchant loading...

Christopher Cross and Justin Hayward – June 11

IEBA 2013 Conference - Day 3 Getty Images for IEBA loading...

Jimmy Kenny and the Pirate Beach Band – June 17

The Australian Pink Floyd – June 24

Wild Child – July 14

Parliament Funkadelic with George Clinton – August 19

13th Annual Michael Jordan Celebrity Invitational Gala At ARIA Resort & Casino Ethan Miller loading...

Skid Row and Buckcherry – September 8

Scorpions "Sin City Nights" Residency Opening Night - Las Vegas, NV Getty Images loading...

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen. Any opinions expressed are her own.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Producer Kristen an email at kristen.accardi@townsquaremedia.com or follow her on Instagram.

Every NJ celebrity with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame