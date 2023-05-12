It’s $25 concert week – Here are the participating concerts in NJ
This is shaping out to be one of the best years for concerts. Not only are the shows in high demand but there are plenty to choose from between solo acts, tours, and festivals.
The only problem with all of that is because of the demand, prices are high no matter where your seats are.
Taylor Swift battled it out with Ticketmaster and even The Cure had something to say about the prices of their tickets, but not every artist can fix that problem.
But this week is the perfect week for you to catch up on all of the live shows you want to see the rest of this year because it’s Live Nation’s $25 concert week.
If there’s a show you’ve been wanting to get tickets to but couldn’t possibly spend the money they were going for, now is your time to take advantage.
Luckily, New Jersey has plenty of venues with plenty of shows coming up so you can get a great deal on your tickets.
Here are the participating shows in New Jersey during the $25 concert week.
Remember, this ends May 16, 2023
Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas – September 29
Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden
Shania Twain – June 9
Luke Bryan – June 23
KIDZ BOP – July 7
Matchbox Twenty – July 16
Avenged Sevenfold – July 18
Bret Michaels – July 23
Godsmack and Staind – July 28
Mudvayne – July 29
Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa – July 30
Pantera – August 2
Fall Out Boy – August 6
Sublime with Rome – August 20
Disturbed – August 21
Ghost – August 25
Eric Church – August 26
ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd – September 17
Harrah’s Resort in Atlantic City
Blues Traveler – May 20
Brian McKnight – July 21
Switchfoot – October 20
PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel
TLC, Shaggy, En Vogue and Sean Kingston – June 10
3 Doors Down – June 28
Big Time Rush – June 30
Counting Crows – July 6
Sam Hunt – July 8
Taking Back Sunday, The Maine, PVRIS, Head Automatica – July 14
Matchbox Twenty – July 15
Bret Michaels – July 16
KIDZ BOP – July 21
Boy George & Culture Club – July 26
Dierks Bentley – July 27
Godsmack and Staind - July 29
Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa – August 2
Outlaw Music Festival with Willie Nelson – August 6
Disturbed – August 11
Goo Goo Dolls – August 12
All American Rejects – August 15
Slightly Stoopid and Sublime with Rome – August 17
Thunderfest with Dan and Shay – August 18
Gov’t Mule's Dark Side of the Mule w/Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Eve – August 19
Pentatonix – August 20
Smashing Pumpkins – August 24
Foreigner – September 3
James Taylor – September 4
ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd – September 10
Prudential Center in Newark
LL Cool J & The Roots – June 28
Shinedown – September 24
Marco Antonio Solis – September 30
Stone Pony Summer Stage in Asbury Park
The Interrupters and Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls – May 13
Indigo Girls – June 1
Carly Rae Jepsen – June 3
YUNGBLUD – July 15
The Bouncing Soul – July 22
The Ghost Inside and Underoath – July 27
Dark Star Orchestra – July 30
Incubus – August 8
Gimme Gimme Disco – August 25
Almost Queen – September 1
Yacht Rock Revue – September 3
Wellmont Theater in Montclair
Freestyle Jersey Jam with TKA, Judy Torres and more – May 13
Chris Janson – May 14
Jim Norton – May 20
Christopher Cross and Justin Hayward – June 11
Jimmy Kenny and the Pirate Beach Band – June 17
The Australian Pink Floyd – June 24
Wild Child – July 14
Parliament Funkadelic with George Clinton – August 19
Skid Row and Buckcherry – September 8
