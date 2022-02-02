BB&T, No More – Concert Venue is Looking For a New Name Sponsor

The BB&T Pavilion, the amphitheater on the Camden waterfront will be changing its name... again.

Truist, the new company that was created by the merger of BB&T Bank and SunTrust Bank, have mutually agreed to not extend the current naming rights agreement of the 25,000-seat BB&T Pavilion, effective immediately.

According to the Philadelphia Business Journal, Live Nation is seeking a new naming rights sponsor for the concert venue, which is owned by the New Jersey Economic Development Authority.

In the meantime, the venue will return to its original name, the Waterfront Music Pavilion.

The moniker of the popular live music destination has changed multiple times since it opened in June 1995 as the Blockbuster-Sony Music Entertainment Centre. From there it was dubbed the Tweeter Center at the Waterfront, Susquehanna Bank Center, and, until now, the BB&T Pavilion.

In the winter months, the site converts to a fully enclosed, climate-controlled, flexible-capacity theater for up to 7,000 people offering a variety of concerts, Broadway theatrical productions, and family entertainment.

But summer is their big concert season.

