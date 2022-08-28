It’s Another Day, Another Shooting Homicide In Atlantic City, NJ

This is beginning to feel like an every day occurrence in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office (Major Crimes Unit) and the Atlantic City Police Department are conducting a joint law enforcement investigation regarding the latest shooting/homicide that occurred on Sunday, August 28, 2022.

The latest shooting took place early in the morning at approximately 1:09 a.m., today.

We have confirmed from an Atlantic City Police Department source that Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds was present until the scene was cleared at approximately 8:00 a.m. this morning.

We have also confirmed that Reynolds has been on the scene of every homicide since he became the Atlantic County Prosecutor. That is unprecedented.

According to the Atlantic Prosecutor’s Office, The Atlantic City Police Department responded to a 911 telephone call regarding a shooting that took place on South Bellevue Avenue in Atlantic City.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office has confirmed that Atlantic City police officers were able to locate a female gunshot victim.

The female gunshot victim was subsequently pronounced as deceased.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office has confirmed the female’s identity as Malikah McLaughlin of Atlantic City.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office has also confirmed that this remains an active investigation.

They are asking for anyone with information about this homicide to contact the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800 or go to the Prosecutor’s Office Web site at http://www.acpo.org/tips.html

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office reminds you that you can report information in your possession on an anonymous basis.

If you feel more comfortable, you can also report information in your possession to Atlantic County Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS) or go to their website at http://www.crimestoppersatlantic.com/ .

You can also report any information to Crime Stoppers on an anonymous basis as well.

NOTE: We have made a formal request to a high ranking Atlantic City official, in order to obtain the exact number of shootings that have occurred in 2022. The number is disturbingly high and we will report it upon receipt.

SOURCE : Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

