It’s the worst time of year for mosquito-borne illnesses in NJ

New Jersey is home to more than 60 species of mosquitoes, so residents are bound to get bothered by the bloodsuckers at some point every summer.

So far, this has been a hit-or-miss season for the nuisance pest in New Jersey, according to experts. Some spots are getting overwhelmed by mosquitoes, others are quieter compared to past years.

But mosquito season still has plenty of time on the clock, and this time of year actually presents the greatest threat to humans — a bite comes with not only an itch, but a greater probability of a dangerous disease.

"The Asian tiger mosquito is very active this time of year and is a very aggressive all-day biter," said Vicki Thompson, superintendent of Monmouth County Mosquito Control.

Monitoring for disease continues at least through the end of October in Monmouth County, Thompson said. West Nile Virus and Eastern Equine Encephalitis are endemic in New Jersey — the question is how much they'll impact the public.

"The peak is in August and September, and people should take precautions, especially if they're noticing that they're in an area that they're getting bitten a lot," Thompson said.

Precautions include wearing repellent, as well as protective clothing such as pants and long sleeves.

Even a small burst of rain can produce a breeding ground for mosquitoes on one's property. Experts say eggs can be laid and thrive in something as small as a bottle cap — and become adults in as little as five days — but more common culprits include planters, birdbaths, tarps, and old tires.

"It's very important for people right now to check their yards out, make sure they don't have standing water around," said Mike Senyk, superintendent of the Ocean County Mosquito Commission. "You don't want to give any mosquitoes a chance to bite you."

In Ocean County, Senyk said, inland mosquito species have been less of an issue this year than salt marsh mosquito species. Helicopters check areas of the marsh for mosquito activity at least twice per week.

"We've been fairly dry as far as rainfall goes, but we've had a lot of tidal flooding," Senyk said.

Floodwater mosquitoes remain a significant issue in Warren County, following a deadly storm that dumped several inches of rain over parts of the county in July, according to Scott Crans, administrator for the Office of Mosquito Control Coordination within the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.

"This year has been really patchy," Crans said. "But this is the time of year to be very vigilant."

According to Crans, New Jersey is experiencing an "average" year for West Nile Virus activity, but it's been ticking up as of late.

