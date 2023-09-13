It’s ‘Wounded Warrior Week’ In Atlantic County, Longport, NJ

“Wounded Warrior Week,” in Longport, Atlantic County, New Jersey is one of the most beautiful recognition programs ever developed.

It’s presently underway for the 12th consecutive year.

A “Wounded Warrior” is selected and the warrior and immediate family members enjoy an all expenses-paid week in Longport, staying at a beach front home and participating in a series of events.

The 2023 honoree is United States Chief Petty Officer Phillip Fong, Jr., who is joined by his wife Sylvia and three young children, (Phil, Will and Dill).

This year’s program began yesterday, Tuesday, September 12, 2023 with a parade in Fong’s honor.

The parade route started at Ski Beach in Ventnor City … the motorcade proceeded down Dorset Avenue, to Atlantic Avenue, and then rode along Atlantic Avenue to Longport.

We want to take this opportunity to share Fong’s impressive (official) biography, which details his distinguished military service career.

Chief Petty Officer (Ret) Phillip Fong, Jr.

Chief Fong was born in Houston, Texas in 1982. He joined the Navy in 2002 and reported to Recruit Training Command Great Lakes for Engineering Common Core, Mechanical Core, and "A" School where he graduated as a Distinguished Graduate. His first permanent duty station was the USS REUBEN JAMES (FFG-57), homeport Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. While aboard the USS REUBEN JAMES, he held various positions ranging from Maintenance Man, Boat Engineer, and Auxiliaries Division Leading Petty Officer. He advanced from E-2 to Second Class Petty Officer during his three-vear tour.

Upon departing the REUBEN JAMES in 2005, he transferred to Joint Mobile Ashore Support Team (JMAST) in Sigonella, Italy where he earned several awards and achievements and was meritoriously advanced to Engineman First Class. His unit directly supported Presidential Missions, Joint Task Force, EOD Mobile Unit 8, and The European Theater.

During a deployment to Monrovia, Liberia he contracted Cerebral Malaria and encephalitis. He was transferred in 2008 to National Naval Hospital Bethesda for hospitalization and rehabilitation for 12 months.

He was then selected for orders at the Naval Special Warfare (NSW) schoolhouse, Naval Small Craft Instructional and Technical Training School (NAVSCIATTS) at Stennis Space Center, Mississippi in 2009. He served as the Leading Petty Officer of Boat Maintenance and Training Department. He deployed to various locations around the world where he led Joint Combined Exchange Training or JCETs. He was selected as the Command Sailor of the Year, Instructor of the Year, and NSW Group Four Sailor of the Year in 2012. He was also selected and initiated to the rank of Chief Petty Officer that same year.

In 2016, he was transferred to Navy Operational Support Center (NOSC) Tampa, as the Operations and Training Chief, where his team effectively managed travel and orders for over 600 Navy Reservists.

For Chief Fong's last tour of duty, he was hand selected to remain in Tampa and work for the United States Special Operations Command, Warrior Care Program. He began as the Southern Region Operations Officer, then became the NCOIC of the Southern Region. He also supported the Warrior Care Program Benevolence and Adaptive Sports sections.

Chief Fong is a graduate of The Navy Senior Enlisted Academy, qualified as an Expeditionary Warfare Specialist, Enlisted Surface Warfare, Naval Special Warfare Combat Service Support, Master Training Specialist, First Class Swimmer, and a Coxswain on several Naval Special Warfare Craft. His awards include the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal (3), Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal (7), Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal, as well as various joint, unit, and campaign awards.

In 2018 and 2019. he participated in the DoD Warrior Games as an athlete on Team USSOCOM where he competed in powerlifting, rowing, shot put and discus. In addition to Warrior Games, he also represented Team USA for the Invictus Games 2018 in Sydney, Australia and Invictus Games 2022 in The Hague, Netherlands earning gold and bronze medals for rugby and rowing.

Phillip has earned his bachelor's degree in Organizational Management, Associates degree in Marine Engineering, and a recent graduate from the University of Heath and Performance as a certified Personal Trainer/Coach.

Chief Fong has a wonderful wife Sylvia of 19 years and 3 great sons Phill, 11, Will, 9, and Dill, 7.

They are known as:

Phil, Syl, Phil, Will and Dill.

Congratulations to Pacentrilli, The American Legion Post 469 (Longport) and all of their volunteers and sponsors for making such a profound week possible each and every year.

We wish Fong and his family a very well earned, pampered week of fun.

