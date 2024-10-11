Jason Aldean Coming to Wildwood Beach in Summer 2025

Jason Aldean will be coming to the Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood, New Jersey in 2025!

Aldean is the second headliner to be announced for next year's 4-day festival - country music's reigning Entertainer of the Year Lainey Wilson was the first artist announced for the event.

17th Academy Of Country Music Honors – Show

Jason Aldean hitting the Wildwood Beach

The 2025 Barefoot Fest will be the 5th year for the annual event. The fest is slated to take place June 19 -22, 2025.

Besides Aldean and Wilson, more headline announcements are expected in the next several weeks. All told, more that 40 musical acts will play on several stages at the venue on the massive Wildwood beach.

Tickets are now on sale for the event. Don't wait - prices will only increase going forward, and last year's festival was sold out.

Aldean is a former Entertainer of the Year for the ACM, winning in 2016, 2017, and 2018.

58th Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show

Jason Aldean returns to South Jersey

Jason Aldean's most recent South Jersey appearance was at the TidalWave Fest in Atlantic City in the summer of 2023. Before he went on stage, he did this interview with us backstage:

Jason Aldean filmed a video in South Jersey

This isn't the first time Aldean has set foot in Wildwood. In 2007, he released the song, "Laugh Until We Cried." The video for that song was partially shot on the Wildwood beach, boardwalk. and at Morey's Piers. (He looks so young!)

We can't wait for next summer, on the Wildwood Beach!

