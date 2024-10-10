They're certainly more popular now than ever before. Walking on the boardwalk this summer, I don't think I've ever seen more e-bikes going up and down the boards. They're EVERYWHERE these days.

While they look like they're really fun to operate, they scare me a little bit. First of all, certain e-bikes (electric bicycles) can go 20mph or over. Secondly, people can't respond as quickly as someone can on an e-bike or scooter.

If you use an e-bike around your neighborhood, hopefully you're aware of all the laws you should be abiding by. If not, it could land you in some serious trouble. That's why the Evesham Township Police have shared some guidelines that all riders should follow every time they hit the pavement.

E-bikes and e-scooters are regulated just like traditional bicycles. This means you must obey traffic signals, ride in bike lanes when available, and be aware of where you can and can’t ride. Just because they’re motorized doesn’t mean the rules don’t apply!



Luckily, if you're riding around on a true e-bike or e-scooter, meaning it can't go above 20 mph, you don't need to get it registered. A motorized bike, however, needs a registration. You also need to wear a helmet when operating something that goes up to 28 miles per hour. Don't forget, if you're under 17 years old, you must be wearing one regardless of the device you're operating.

If you don’t follow the rules, you could get fined, just like when riding a bike. It’s not just about avoiding trouble; it’s about being a responsible rider in your community.