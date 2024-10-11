Here’s Who’s Sitting at Atlantic City’s Dream Poker Table
If you could sit down with any celebrities to play a game of poker in Atlantic City, what celebrities would you choose?
One of my best memories was a contest we did many years ago. Winners of the contest got a chance to sit down and play poker in a "practice" game at the old Trump Taj Mahal. The winners were joined at the table by The Gamber himself - singer Kenny Rogers!
That same evening, Donald Trump was in his casino, and the look on his face when he saw Kenny Rogers in his poker room was priceless!
Celebrity Poker
A survey of over 2,000 people nationwide (by BetMGM) asked folks what celebrities they would love to play poker with at their dream table. Respondents were provided with several categories. In New Jersey, here are the top picks:
Musician: Rhianna
Athlete: Shaquille O’Neal
Politician: Barack Obama
Couple: Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds
Celebrity Gambler: Brad Pitt
Deceased: Princess Diana
Who would you choose to play poker with?
What celebrities would you choose to play at your table? Leave us your choices in the comments.
Here are my picks:
Musician: Garth Brooks
Athlete: Jason Kelce
Politician: Donald Trump
Couple: Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
Celebrity Gambler: Charles Barkley
Deceased: Frank Sinatra
I think it would make for a very interesting and lively table!
SOURCE: BetMGM
