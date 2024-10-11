Here’s Who’s Sitting at Atlantic City’s Dream Poker Table

If you could sit down with any celebrities to play a game of poker in Atlantic City, what celebrities would you choose?

One of my best memories was a contest we did many years ago. Winners of the contest got a chance to sit down and play poker in a "practice" game at the old Trump Taj Mahal. The winners were joined at the table by The Gamber himself - singer Kenny Rogers!

That same evening, Donald Trump was in his casino, and the look on his face when he saw Kenny Rogers in his poker room was priceless!

JK JK loading...

Celebrity Poker

A survey of over 2,000 people nationwide (by BetMGM) asked folks what celebrities they would love to play poker with at their dream table. Respondents were provided with several categories. In New Jersey, here are the top picks:

Musician: Rhianna

Athlete: Shaquille O’Neal

Politician: Barack Obama

Couple: Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds

Celebrity Gambler: Brad Pitt

Deceased: Princess Diana

"New School vs. Old School" Poker Tournament Getty Images loading...

Who would you choose to play poker with?

What celebrities would you choose to play at your table? Leave us your choices in the comments.

Here are my picks:

Musician: Garth Brooks



Athlete: Jason Kelce

Politician: Donald Trump

Couple: Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

Celebrity Gambler: Charles Barkley

Deceased: Frank Sinatra

I think it would make for a very interesting and lively table!

SOURCE: BetMGM

QUIZ: Can You Identify the Iconic '80s Film From Just a Single Freeze-Frame? Embark on a journey through '80s nostalgia with kids (and aliens) on bikes, and teens dodging principles (and responsibilities). We've put the proverbial pause on some of the decade's most iconic flicks, and now it's your mission to name them all. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz