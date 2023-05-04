Times are super tough right now, we all know it. That's especially true here in New Jersey. It makes those dream beach vacations almost seem impossible to obtain. Not only are rentals pricey, albeit they always are, but even getting around can be expensive.

Ubers these days, am I right?

To be honest, both shoobies and locals alike aren't exactly thrilled with how Uber and Lyft prices have been looking here in South Jersey beach towns over the last few summers. Truthfully, it's obviously great to have another options of transporation besides those ride-share options to get from North Wildwood, to Wildwood, then the Crest, and finally Diamond Beach.

Get excited, fam! It has been confirmed by officials in the Wildwoods themselves that Jitney services will, once again, be offered in the Wildwoods this year! In case you didn't know, the Jitney is the preferred way to get around by many in Atlantic City, Ventnor, and Margate.

The service is set to begin Friday May 26th and continue throughout the holiday weekend. After Memorial Day, Jitney services will only be offered on the weekends until the end of June. From that point, the Jitney will be offered daily through Labor Day.

As for how much you'll be coughing up for the Jitney service, you can be assured it won't be much. You can catch the Jitney along the route for only $3 (one way).

Find out more information about Jitney services offered in Wildwood over Memorial Day Weekend HERE.

Source: WildwoodsNJ.com

