John Legend Opens Up About Blake Shelton Leaving ‘The Voice’

John Legend sounds as if he's soaking up his final season with Blake Shelton on The Voice. The singer will miss Season 23 in 2023, ending a streak of seven consecutive seasons as coach. He'll need to say goodbye to the country singer a bit earlier than the rest of the cast and crew.

On Tuesday (Oct. 11), Shelton announced that Season 23 would be his last. He's served as a coach for all 23 seasons, racking up eight wins. Next longest is Adam Levine with 16 seasons, then Kelly Clarkson with eight and then Legend, who says he understands why his co-worker is calling it quits.

"We're gonna miss him though," Legend tells ET. "He's been the heart and soul and anchor of the show for a long time, and he's a friend of mine, and I really enjoy working with him."

Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper will be two new faces joining The Voice during Season 23. Clarkson will also return after a one-season break. It sounds like Legend is open to returning at some point, too — an expanding family and touring commitments are the reasons why he's stepping away.

As for why Shelton is quitting, he says it's just time. In a post to social media, he thanked everyone associated with the show and the fans who watch. He also thanked the singers he coached and competed against since 2011.

"The show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me," Shelton shared.

ET also reports that Shelton will turn his focus to music, touring and a new show called Barmageddon after he finishes The Voice. The show airs on Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC.