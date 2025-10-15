South Jersey&#8217;s Natalia Albertini Saved By Snoop Dogg On &#8220;The Voice&#8221;

South Jersey’s Natalia Albertini Saved By Snoop Dogg On “The Voice”

Cherry Hill’s rising star isn’t going anywhere thanks to Snoop Dogg’s save.

South Jersey is screaming for Natalia Albertini right now, and for good reason! The Cherry Hill native took the stage this week for the Battle Rounds on NBC’s “The Voice”, and let’s just say she absolutely SLAYED.

Natalia vs. Yoshihanaa: A Soulful Showdown

Natalia went head-to-head with fellow contestant Yoshihanaa, performing a goosebump-inducing rendition of Carole King’s “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman.” The harmonies were rich, the vocals were on fire, and both singers gave it everything.

Even their coach, Snoop Dogg, looked visibly torn when it came time to choose a winner. Ultimately, he declared Yoshihanaa the winner of the round… but hold up! Before the heartbreak could set in, Snoop dropped a bombshell: he was using one of his coveted saves to keep Natalia in the competition!

Snoop’s Save Was No Surprise

Honestly? It would’ve been shocking not to save her. Natalia delivered a performance so polished and powerful, there’s no doubt another coach would've snapped her up if Snoop didn’t. She was poised, soulful, and every bit a superstar-in-the-making. We haven't seen the last of her on "The Voice," that's for sure.

Natalia’s reaction was pure gratitude. You could really feel how much this meant to her. South Jersey couldn’t be prouder. We’ll be keeping our eyes on her as she moves into the next round.

When the time comes, make sure you keep voting. Clearly, this girl is just getting started.

