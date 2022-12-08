Officials in Egg Harbor Township are asking for your help identifying the pictured man.

As is always the case, details have not been released. All we know is that it is part of an "ongoing investigation."

No specific information about the mysterious man in the photo was released but he is wearing a green Nike hooded sweatshirt and it appears that he is shopping in Home Depot.

Anyone that can identify the man is asked to contact the Egg Harbor Township Police Department Detective Bureau at (609) 926-4051 or email cid@ehtpd.com.

