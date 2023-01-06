Who shot this NJ dog with a crossbow? Hidden abuse uncovered months later

BLOOMFIELD — A dog rescued over three months earlier died suddenly Monday — as emergency X-rays showed it had been living with a crossbow arrow lodged in its organs.

“Phoenix” was brought into the Bloomfield Animal Shelter on Sept. 20, covered in scars and scabs, according to shelter staff in a memorial post on Facebook.

The person who dropped it off said the female dog was found that day on a street in Nutley.

Justice for Phoenix, Bloomfield rescue dog death hidden arrow (courtesy Bloomfield Animal Shelter) (1) (courtesy Bloomfield Animal Shelter) loading...

On Jan. 2, Phoenix went out for a walk with an animal control officer, when the dog began to display signs of distressed breathing and was unable to stand on its own.

The dog was rushed to an emergency veterinarian hospital but died by the time they arrived.

Further examination revealed a foreign metal object lodged inside the dog’s body: through her thorax and liver, which ultimately were factors in fatal respiratory issues.

Justice for Phoenix, Bloomfield rescue dog death hidden arrow (courtesy Bloomfield Animal Shelter) (3) (Bloomfield Animal Shelter, Townsquare Media) loading...

Hidden abuse

“We had our suspicions, but could never prove that she was intentionally harmed by the hands of a human,” the post said.

“Despite this, she was vibrant, friendly, playful, loved being with kind people, and never showed signs of pain or need for urgent medical care.”

“We now know that prior to intake, Phoenix was shot with a crossbow arrow. We, along with our vet partners, are still unclear how she lived this long without signs of pain or distress. Judging by her wounds, this abuse didn’t occur overnight,” the shelter staff added.

Justice for Phoenix, Bloomfield rescue dog death hidden arrow (courtesy Bloomfield Animal Shelter) (2) (courtesy Bloomfield Animal Shelter) loading...

Bloomfield police now have been re-examining initial information given about the dog’s September discovery at 30 Passaic Ave. in Nutley.

Anyone with potential information has been urged to contact authorities — and can remain anonymous, calling 973-748-0194 or sending an email to Bloomfield Police Lieutenant N. Zepeda, at nzepeda@bloomfieldnjpd.com.

“These are very visible markings and she’s a very recognizable dog. You may be the reason another dog does not suffer the same fate,” the shelter added.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

