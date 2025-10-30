It’s with a heavy heart that we share the news brought forth from down the Garden State Parkway today. One of our sweet animal friends, Ariel, the river otter who won so many hearts at the Cape May Zoo, has passed away. Her long fight after a stroke in December had us all rooting for her, so this sudden turn certainly came as quite a shock.

She spent about two years calling the Cape May Zoo home. To say she's gone too soon is an understatement for all who loved her.

Ariel’s Complicated Health Battles

Back in December of 2024, she had that stroke, and I remember writing about how she was showing signs of bouncing back. She was strong, resilient, and determined to get back to her playful self. Sadly, she suffered another stroke and passed unexpectedly. Her keepers say her tenacity was nothing short of inspiring.

If you visited the otter habitat, you knew Ariel alongside her companion Mork. She was always swimming on her back, crunching on leaves, or snoozing in her favorite hollow log. She was clever, sweet, and definitely knew how to get what she wanted from her keepers (often with a mischievous glint in her eye). She loved training sessions, interacting with staff, and keeping Mork in check.

Ariel The Otter: Forever In Our Hearts

Staff and visitors alike adored Ariel. Her personality lit up the habitat and gave everyone who watched her climb, swim, chew, and play a moment of joy. She may be gone but the memory of her spirit, charm, and strength will stick around for a long time. Everyone at the Cape May Zoo and all who visited will miss her deeply.

