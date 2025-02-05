A convicted felon in New Jersey potentially faces life in prison after admitting to gun and drug charges.

Federal authorities said on Tuesday, 41-year-old Ibraheem Muhammad of East Orange pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, one count of possessing with intent to distribute controlled substances, and one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

According to court documents, law enforcement investigated Muhammad for dealing drugs from an apartment in East Orange. On May 9, 2022, he was arrested on a warrant after cops saw him exit that apartment and engage in a suspected drug transaction.

He was caught in possession of numerous envelopes of suspected heroin and keys to that apartment. Inside, officials found substances that tested positive for heroin, cocaine, and fentanyl, along with envelopes and paraphernalia used for packaging drugs.

Law enforcement also recovered approximately $14,000 in cash, a loaded 9mm semi-automatic handgun, and additional rounds of ammo.

The drug charge Muhammad pleaded guilty to carries up to 20 years in prison with a $1 million fine

The felon in possession of a firearm charge could send Muhammad to prison for a decade with a $250,000 fine

The possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime charge carries five years to life behind bars with a $250,000 fine

Sentencing is scheduled for June 24th.