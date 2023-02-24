Kearny, NJ police need help identifying ‘Playboy’ in hit and run

⚫ Kearny police have a person of interest in a pedestrian hit and run

⚫ The incident occurred on Sunday, Feb. 19

⚫ The "Playboy" has yet to be identified

KEARNY — Police said a person of interest has been identified in a hit-and-run that injured a pedestrian on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Feb. 19 near Belgrove Drive and Wilkinson Terrace.

On the department’s Facebook page, two images of the man being sought were posted. He is seen wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt with the word “Playboy” written across the chest.

The hit-and-run is being investigated by the Kearny Police Department Traffic Bureau. They need the public’s help.

Anyone with information as to the identity of the person in these photographs is asked to contact Officer Richard Poplaski at 201-998-1313 ext. 2818 or rpoplaskijr@kearnynjpd.org.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5.

