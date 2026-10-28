Camden, N.J. — A Mexican national has pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute more than 260 pounds of methamphetamine in New Jersey, in what federal authorities describe as the largest meth seizure in state history.

54-year-old Carlos H. Cordero-Gutierrez of Juarez City, Mexico, entered his guilty plea Tuesday in Camden federal court to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Tractor-Trailer Full of Meth

Federal authorities said Cordero-Gutierrez picked up a shipment containing hundreds of pounds of methamphetamine in Texas in April 2026 and transported it to New Jersey in a tractor-trailer, arriving April 28.

After he brought the truck to a pre-arranged delivery location, law enforcement officers moved in.

Officers arrested Cordero-Gutierrez and a co-conspirator, Marcos Cesar Acosta. They seized three black storage boxes, a duffel bag and a garbage bag from the truck cab, all containing methamphetamine.

The combined weight of the seized drugs exceeded 260 pounds, making it the largest methamphetamine seizure in New Jersey history, according to federal authorities.

Acosta previously pleaded guilty to the same conspiracy charge on August 5. His sentencing is scheduled for December 17, 2026.

Cordero-Gutierrez is scheduled to be sentenced on March 23, 2027. He faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in federal prison, a potential maximum sentence of life imprisonment and a fine of up to $10 million.

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Chris Coleman is a South Jersey native and has been a cornerstone of the Atlantic City radio market since 1998. He serves as afternoon on-air personality for Cat Country 107.3. A five-time President's Circle award winner and Townsquare Media's 2024 Content Creator of the Year, Chris covers news, events, and stories of interest across Southern New Jersey. Story tips: chris.coleman@townsquaremedia.com