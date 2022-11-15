Last Seen in Atlantic City, Man May Be Having Medical Emergency

A missing Cape May Court House man's family is very concerned about his welfare after he seemed confused when he was last seen almost two weeks ago in Atlantic City.

Thomas Joseph Furey, 37, has been rumored to be seen around the Atlantic City Rescue Mission recently, but, he may have also been seen in Galloway and Pleasantville.

Furey's family thinks he could be having a medical emergency.

The last time anyone can be sure they saw Furey was at about 3 pm, Thursday, Nov 3 at the Red Carpet Inn in Atlantic City, according to a missing poster that is being circulated by his family.

Furey is described as a white male with brown hair and blue eyes. He is 5'10" tall and weighs 150 lbs.

Furey has multiple arm tattoos including several crosses, praying hands, and a dove. He also has a neck tattoo that says "Nicole".

When last seen, Furey was wearing a red Nike sweatshirt, blue jeans, and white sneakers. He was carrying two bags; a black book bag and a black and blue duffle bag with 'Avalon Rescue' printed on it.

If you think you have seen Thomas Furey or have any information about him, please call his family immediately at 609-602-8893.

