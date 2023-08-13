Let’s Go! It’s New Jersey’s Top Campsite One Of The Best In America

Is summer the best time to go camping? Or perhaps is fall the better season? Summer has the hot weather that's perfect for swimming and being outdoors but it also brings the heat and the bugs, or is that all part of the experience? I stay out of the woods while hiking during summer because of the bugs. As for fall, you have fewer bugs but cooler temps and probably no swimming. Fall does have great hiking and beautiful colors outdoors to enjoy. So maybe both seasons are great for camping but if I had to choose it would be fall.

According to Love Exploring, "From slick full-service RV resorts to state-park-run sites in scenic spots and back-to-nature boutique campgrounds, campers are spoilt for choice in the US. Here we pick a selection of campsites, one from each state, that is bound to make campers happy."

The selection for New Jersey is in a very beautiful and rural part of the state in northwest New Jersey in Sussex County. Sun Retreat Pleasant Acres Farm is located in Sussex. A perfect place to get outdoors and enjoy the beauty of the Garden State. According to Love Exploring, "Farmyard feels with all the perks of a resort-style campground are what sets Sun Retreat Pleasant Acres Farm apart. Pop along to meet the furry locals at the animal petting area and look out for a raft of rural activities including hayrides, cow milking and sheep shearing. The pool and hot tub beckon on hot days while the clubhouse, arcade and game room are the place to be on rainy ones. For more fun on the farm, head to Lusscroft Farm, a New Jersey state historic site just nearby."

So have you visited Sun Retreat Pleasant Acres Farm? We would love your input and reviews. This looks to be a great section of the state to camp, so we are not surprised this made a national list as one of the best spots in America. Post your camping recommendations below.

