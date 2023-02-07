The Most Unique And Amazing Campsite In The State Of New Jersey

There are so many fun and wonderful things to do in New Jersey, and some of those things get more acknowledgment than others.

When you are thinking about great Garden State getaways, you no doubt start hearing seagulls in your mind and waves crashing in your ears.

The Jersey Shore is known worldwide for its amazing beaches and boardwalks, but that's not the kind of getaway we're talking about this time.

New Jersey is also known internationally for the amazing Atlantic City as well, with its awesome nightlife, great casinos, and amazing restaurants. We're not talking about that either.

Then there's the quaintness and charm of a Victorian getaway in the great town of Cape May with all the great shopping, sighting, and a pretty amazing beach and boardwalk as well.

But that's not it either. We want to know where all of our campers are because we have a fantastic idea for you and your family. How about visiting the most unique campsite in all of New Jersey?

The expert travelers at Love Exploring have chosen what they consider to be the most unique campsite in all of New Jersey, and it might just be your next staycation.

High Point State Park in Sussex County is the place that has been chosen to be on the top of the camping bucket list here in the Garden State.

If you're looking for the ultimate camping experience, one your whole family will remember for their whole life, you have to give it a try.

