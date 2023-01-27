This Popular NJ Wedding Venue Seen in ‘Succession’ Season 4 is Too Stunning For Words

Money, deception, betrayal, and greed are back in the HBO hit series 'Succession'! And they were in New Jersey!

The Season 4 teaser trailer of 'Succession' premiered on Thursday, giving us a sneak peek of what's to come for the infamous Roy family, and *SPOILER ALERT* how Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook), and Roman (Kieran Culkin) are going to handle the treachery of forming an alliance against their billionaire, ego-centric, domineering father, Logan Roy, played menacingly by Brian Cox.

HBO's "Succession" Season 3 Premiere Getty Images loading...

But if you closely in the teaser, we also get a glimpse of an update in the life of the eldest sibling Connor Roy (Alan Ruck) - a view of his wedding with Willa (Justine Lupe)! It only lasts for a split second, but in the backdrop, you can see a very specific view of the New York City skyline from across the Hudson River. And what's across the Hudson River? Yep, New Jersey!

Credit: HBO Max via YouTube Credit: HBO Max via YouTube loading...

But where did they film this scene in New Jersey? Well, if we're talking about a wedding in the Roy family, you know it had to be very expensive venue. And it is!

It's Liberty House in Jersey City's Liberty State Park, and it's one of the most-popular, most-expensive wedding venues in the whole state, according to NJ.com. They're an upscale restaurant and event space known for their steak and seafood, ultra-chic atmosphere, that breath-taking view of Manhattan.

If you check out their Instagram page, it's loaded with gorgeous wedding pictures, just like the scene in the 'Succession' trailer. Just stunning!

I couldn't even imagine getting married at a place like this. It almost looks too gorgeous to be true.

'Succession' is one my favorite shows, and I'm so excited to see what happens in Season 4! The characters are so much fun to hate, especially Logan!

Check out the full teaser trailer for yourself down below!

