If someone told you New Jersey had cities on the list of the top 10 dirtiest in America, you’d probably guess Camden or Atlantic City, right? If you hail from anywhere south of Trenton, that makes perfect sense.

If you've lived in South Jersey your whole life, it's easy to forget just how many "big"(ish) cities there actually are here in the Garden State.

Well, according to a brand new 2025 study from LawnStarter, you'd be wrong if those two cities were your only guesses.

Jersey City Named In List Of Top 10 Dirtiest Cities In America Photo by Gabriel Almanzar on Unsplash loading...

Newark And Jersey City Land On 2025’s Dirtiest Cities List

That’s right. When it comes to dirt, grime, and pollution, Newark came in at #6, and Jersey City wasn’t far behind at #8.

Both cities cracked the top 10 dirtiest cities in America, but not for reasons you might expect.

The rankings were based on 20 factors, including air quality, pollution, waste management, and even the number of junkyards.

NJ Air Pollution Contributes To Cities Named Dirtiest In America Photo by Maxim Tolchinskiy on Unsplash loading...

Air Quality, Trash, And Environmental Health Matter

We joke about North Jersey smells (hello, Turnpike), but pollution is no joke.

Dirty cities tend to have higher rates of asthma, stress, and even depression. The link between environmental health and mental well-being is real and it impacts all of us.

South Jersey might have its problems, but it’s not topping this list. We’ll take that as a win.

Next time you’re enjoying that sea breeze in Cape May or walking the trails in the Pine Barrens, breathe it in deep. Clean air is basically luxury these days.

