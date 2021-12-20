Light Up South Jersey in 2021 — WINNER

We've been asking you, for the past few weeks, to send us your lights this holiday season. And boy, did you not disappoint. Our inbox was flooded with beautiful lights that truly spread holiday cheer.

After over 3,000 votes, we have our 2021 winner! This lucky winner will receive $500, courtesy of our sponsor Atlantic City Electric.

Drum roll, please...

And the winner is... Al and Sandy I. from Ocean View!

Al and Sandy I Ocean View

Congratulations and thank you to everyone who submitted this year!

