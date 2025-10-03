Win Flights On Allegiant Air To and From ACY
Have you heard the news? Allegiant Air is flying in and out of Atlantic City International Airport!
Here's your chance to travel with free flights!
READ MORE: Allegiant Air and Atlantic City International Airport - Everything You Need to Know
Fly Allegiant Air Via Atlantic City International Airport
Allegiant Air will soon begin flights in and out of Atlantic City. Four Florida destinations will kick off their service: Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers/Punta Gorda, Tampa/St. Petersburg, and Orlando/Sanford.
Allegiant - Your Florida Escape Starts at ACY—Book with Allegiant Today!
Win Your Free Tickets!
Townsquare Media Atlantic City has teamed up with Allegiant Air to give away 4 free flight vouchers to a lucky winner. Each voucher is worth $250 (no cash value/blackout dates apply.)
Sign up here to win!
