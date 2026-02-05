The 2026 Cat Country Cares For St. Jude Kids Radiothon Is Going On NOW!

It’s that time of year again and South Jersey should soon be stepping up in a big way. The Cat Country Cares for St. Jude Kids Radiothon is happening RIGHT NOW, and the community response continues to prove just how big Jersey’s heart really is.

Every dollar raised helps children currently being treated, and those who will be treated in the future, at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, where families never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing, or food.

Why The St. Jude Radiothon Matters In South Jersey

The life-saving work done at St. Jude reaches far beyond the hospital’s doors in Memphis. Breakthrough research and treatments developed there help kids all over the world battling cancer and other life-threatening illnesses.

And thanks to South Jersey listeners, that impact is real.

Over the years, Cat Country listeners have helped raise more than $3 million for St. Jude — funding critical research, treatments, and hope for families who need it most.

Who says Jersey doesn’t have a heart?

Become A Partner In Hope Today

St. Jude is built on hope and right now, we’re asking you to become a Partner In Hope with Cat Country. If St. Jude won’t stop fighting for kids, we won’t stop fighting either.

❤️ Here’s how you can help right now:

Every donation makes a difference and every Partner in Hope brings us closer to cures.

Country Artists Supporting St. Jude Through The Years

The mission of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is supported by artists, fans, and communities nationwide. South Jersey continues to be one of its strongest champions. We will fight for the kids of St. Jude until cancer is eradicated forever.

St. Jude Country Cares 2026

The ABC's of Cancer Created By St. Jude Patients

The ABCs of Cancer is one of the most amazing parts of the hospital. It is a wall solely made up of the 26 letters of the alphabet and designed by patients at St. Jude.

