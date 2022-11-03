List of Every Toys ‘R’ Us Store in NJ to Shop This Holiday Season
We are checking off all of the end-of-the-year boxes really fast. Halloween came and went and for most of us, we moved right to Christmas time.
It’s never too early to start your holiday shopping and if time continues to move this quickly, Christmas will be here before you know it.
There have been a limited number of stores to shop for toys over the last few years and if you enjoy venturing out to the stores to buy your gifts, it can be very difficult to find what you’re looking for.
Luckily for us, Toys “R” Us has opened inside Macy's stores across the Garden State just in time.
When I was a kid, Toys “R” Us was the ultimate toy store. I remember sitting on the floor in the living room going through the holiday catalog and circling all of the toys I wanted Santa to bring me.
There’s an app for that now, but there is definitely a sense of nostalgia when it comes to shopping there.
Although they have some of the same toys you can find at Target or Walmart or any other store selling brands like Hot Wheels, Nerf, Barbie, and Fisher Price, they also have exclusive items pertaining to the holiday season.
Toys “R” Us closed all of its locations back in 2018 but the partnership with Macy’s started in 2021.
They now have reopened in 400 Macy’s stores throughout the country and 18 of them are in New Jersey.
You won’t have to travel far to find a mall with this giant toy store. Here is where you can buy all of the hottest toys at these Toys “R” Us New Jersey locations:
Newport Centre, Jersey City
Brunswick Square Mall, East Brunswick
Westfield Garden State Plaza, Paramus
Willowbrook Mall, Wayne
Cherry Hill Mall, Cherry Hill
Bridgewater Commons, Bridgewater
Menlo Park Mall, Edison
Paramus Park, Paramus
The Mall at Short Hills, Short Hills
Hamilton Mall, Mays Landing
Quaker Bridge Mall, Lawrenceville
Rockaway Townsquare, Rockaway
Livingston Mall, Livingston
Deptford Mall, Deptford
Monmouth Mall, Eatontown
Woodbridge Center, Woodbridge
Freehold Raceway Mall, Freehold
Ocean County Mall, Toms River
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen. Any opinions expressed are her own.
Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Producer Kristen an email at kristen.accardi@townsquaremedia.com or follow her on Instagram.