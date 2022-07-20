37 Toys R Us Favorites That All Kids Must Try When Stores Reopen

The little kid in me is SCREAMING!

Yesterday, it was announced that Toys R Us is gearing up for a huge return in 2022 thanks to their new partnership with Macy's.

Toy stores will be opening inside every single Macy's store location across the country by mid-October.

Toys 'R' Us Files For Bankruptcy Leon Neal, Getty Images loading...

(Does anyone want to let me borrow their kid so I can raid the toy stores without judgement?)

I am ecstatic.

As much as I can't wait to see what the Toys R Us comeback will look like, it is time for us adults to pass the baton.

Toys R Us closed approximately three years ago and that is 1,095 days the younger generation missed out on playing with some of the world's most classic toys out there.

Now that Toys R Us is reopening, they will get the chance.

You may think these toys are "out of style" or "old fashioned" but my time making my dad a 3-course meal using my Easy Bake Oven were some of the most thrilling moments. Judge me all you want, I miss that thing.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

There are so many others I have fond memories of.

Not sure which toys I am talking about?

Don't worry, I am an expert in this area.

Let's take a look at all of the OG Toys R Us classics that you and your family HAVE to try. Just trust me:

Geoffrey, it is so good to have you back.

There has been talk of your return before so please don't let this be another false alarm.

I don't think my heart can take it.

See you at Toys R Us kids and start practicing your Connect 4 skills because if you ever verse me, I will have no mercy.

