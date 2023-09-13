Living legend Bob Dylan to play NJ in November

To say Jersey’s favorite son Bruce Springsteen was influenced by Bob Dylan is stating the obvious. Look at these lyrics:

In the dumps with the mumps

As the adolescent pumps his way into his hat

With a boulder on my shoulder, feelin' kinda older

I tripped the merry-go-round

With this very unpleasin', sneezin' and wheezin'

The calliope crashed to the ground

And now these:

You used to ride on a chrome horse with your diplomat

Who carried on his shoulder a Siamese cat

Ain't it hard when you discovered that

He really wasn't where it's at

After he took from you everything he could steal

The influence is obvious. Before there was the Boss there was Dylan. Springsteen once called Dylan the “Father of my country.”

And Bob Dylan at 82 years old is coming to perform in New Jersey for two nights this November.

The Rough and Rowdy Ways tour stops at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center this fall on Monday, Nov. 20 and Tuesday, Nov. 21. Ticket prices range from $68.50 to $143.50 for the 8 p.m. shows.

Not bad for a guy who’s won Grammy Awards, an Oscar, a Golden Globe, even a Nobel Prize in Literature and the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Bob Dylan is at that age where if he’s been on your concert bucket list and it remains unfulfilled, you need to go. Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 15 at 10 a.m.

By the way, be aware this show is a strict no phones, no devices allowed performance. All phones, smart watches and accessories will be collected and secured in Yondr pouches upon arrival and unlocked at the end of the concert.

