Will Hurricane Lee cancel Sea.Hear.Now, other NJ weekend events?

Hurricane Lee is not making a direct hit on the Jersey Shore but its presence will be felt at "shoulder season" events.

Among the events are the two-day Sea.Hear.Now Festival on the beach in Asbury Park, the All-Star Kites Day in Seaside Heights and the Boots at the Beach country music festival in North Wildwood.

Forecasting Hurricane Lee

The hurricane will not make a direct hit on New Jersey. But as Lee makes its trek northward parallel to the East Coast it will churn up 8 to 12-foot waves with significant beach erosion and a foot or two of storm surge, which could lead to several rounds of flooding of tidal waterways, according to New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow.

Zarrow said that organizers of other events will have to watch the forecast about possible storms still developing off the African coast that could impact upcoming weekends. But it is far too early to speculate about their tracks and effect on New Jersey.

Boots at the Beach

One event not worried about the beach is the Boots at the Beach concert.

"We feel we will have minimal impact with that, due to the fact that the concert is taking place on Seaport Pier, and not on the beach actually so we picked a good year to keep our toes out of the sand," organizer Joseph V. Rullo told New Jersey 101.5.

See. Hear. Now. Festival stage in 2022 See. Hear. Now. Festival stage in 2022 (See. Hear. Now. Festival) loading...

Sea.Hear.Now. Festival in Asbury Park

Asbury Park City Manager Donna M. Viero is optimistic about the impact of Lee on the Sea.Hear.Now. Festival after a meeting with festival organizers Monday night to discuss potential beach erosion.

"The festival organizer has had experience with similar situations at other festivals, including an East Coast event in Ocean City. While safety is, of course, the utmost concern, there does not appear to be a scenario that is showing a significant impact during the high tide," Viero told New Jersey 101.5 in an email. "Another benefit is the moon cycle, which will not be full until after the event."

Festival staff spent Monday evening on the beach to watch the high tide and review their options should the storm surge become a concern.

All-Star Kites Day in Seaside Heights

Adam Tormollan, head of Seaside Heights Business Improvement District, is keeping an eye on the storm and how it could affect the Kite Day event.

"I've already spoken with the owner of the kite company. Our determination will be made on Friday and it will take into account weather, which looks like it should be decent in terms of rain versus sun," Tormollan told New Jersey 101.5.

The wind will also be a deciding factor. A steady wind of 10 mph is ideal for kiters but 20 is not. Tormollan said he has seen wind speed forecasts ranging from 17-22 mph. Beach erosion is a third consideration, especially at high tide. It was a factor during a summer kite festival.

"Because they need a large area to be able to set up for the kites," Tormollan said.

