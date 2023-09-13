Lightening Strikes Margate, NJ Beach Block Home, Causes Fire

When I walked out of my front door at 3:00 a.m. this morning … I have never witnessed a lightening display in the sky this big ever before.

I commented the same to my colleague Eddie Davis at our Townsquare Media radio studios in Northfield, New Jersey.

Eddie agreed and witnessed the same lightening display on his way to work this morning.

This was before the torrential rain began at about 3:30 a.m. in the region.

My next open thought was that the lightening storm was so pronounced … that I expected that there would be a lightening strike somewhere in the New Jersey Metro market.

It happened. A dear friend reached out to me at about 6:00 a.m. to advise that lightening had struck a Margate, New Jersey home and set it ablaze at the roof level.

The home is located on the beach block on Andover Avenue in Margate (see featured photo above and here below):

My confidential source has asked that his/her identity not be publicly revealed at this time and we will honor that.

Multiple other inside sources have reported to me about the rapid and competent response that was demonstrated by the Margate City, New Jersey professional firefighters.

Their work on this structure fire was exceptional by any standard of measure.

The United States Fire Administration says that “Fires can double in size every 30-seconds and it is during those precious seconds a household fire can spread, putting lives and your home at risk.”

It was truly excellent work performed by the Margate City professional firefighters, featuring high reach apparatus.

This is a developing story.

We will provide updates as warranted.

