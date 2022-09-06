Two area dental practices are giving back to service men and women by offering free dental care to military veterans Saturday, October 1st.

Brickworks Dental in Mays Landing and Seaview Dental Arts in Galloway will perform x-rays, exams, cleanings, fillings, root canals, and extractions at no cost to vets. All veterans are eligible with just a military I.D. or proof of service.

Services are first-come, first-serve at both locations on Saturday, October 1st, 2022 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., but making an appointment in advance will guarantee treatment. Emergency cases will be treated first.

In the United States, over 85% of military veterans do not qualify for any kind of dental care through the Veterans Administration. Dr. Deryck Pham, of Brickworks Dental, was a Lieutenant in the US Navy, serving a tour as a combat dentist during Operation Iraqi Freedom on the ground in the deserts of Iraq. After leaving the military and joining private practice, he has a new mission – to help his fellow veterans.

A fundraising event is held each year to raise money to make Veterans Smile Day possible.

Brickworks Dental is located at 5429 Harding Hwy, Ste 101, Mays Landing, NJ. Call (609) 625-0505 or visit BrickworksDental.com.

Seaview Dental Arts in Galloway is located at 529 S. New York Rd., Galloway, NJ. Call (609)652-9020 or visit SeaviewDentalArts.com.



This phenomenal community event deserves all the attention it can get as Dr. Pham and his associates work to have Veterans Smile Day become nationally recognized. Please share this with any veterans you may know who could use the assistance on Oct. 1st.

