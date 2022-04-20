LOL: Epic Shade Thrown At Shoobie Drivers By NJ’s Highway Patrol

New Jersey residents are used to hearing one phrase, albeit untrue, more than probably any other: New Jersey people can't drive.

While those of us who live in the Garden State know that most of us have impeccable driving skills (at least, that's what we tell ourselves), the rest of America will almost always disagree. Usually, social media is no help to New Jersey residents under any circumstances. However, when the official NJ pages get involved, that's when the savagery comes out and the Garden State actually has a chance at fighting back.

With summer right around the corner, those of us who live in New Jersey know that the shoobie/benny invasion is only a few short weeks away. Pretty soon, we'll be dealing with drivers from out-of-state who claim that they know what they're doing and New Jersey drivers don't have a clue about how to keep it moving on the highway.

Well, the New Jersey Division Of Highway and Traffic Safety have basically called out every New Jersey resident's biggest pet peeve when it comes to summer driving in the Garden State: Left lane parkers. Here's the thing, people.... when you're driving in New Jersey, it doesn't really matter where, keep it to the right EXCEPT for when you're passing. The left lane isn't for those of you that keep it a cool 60 miles per hour while cruising to your favorite beach destination. Most of us are out here on a mission in these streets, so you're going to need to keep your scenic light foot over in the right lane.

At least we know that New Jersey's DHTS has our backs.

