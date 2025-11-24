North vs. South Jersey, but make it✨ a musical. ✨

If there’s one thing we all know as proud (and slightly chaotic) residents of the Garden State, it’s that the North–South Jersey beef is eternal.

The North hates the South, the South hates the North, and at one point South Jersey even legitimately toyed with the idea of seceding from the rest of the state. It’s tradition at this point.

So, when NJ.com decided to take our legendary sibling rivalry and turn it into a full-blown Broadway-style parody? Two words: Absolute perfection.

Wicked, But Jersey-Fied

In case you’ve missed the internet this week, Wicked: For Good has officially hit theaters, marking the grand finale to last year’s Part 1. Fans of the Wicked musical have been waiting for this finale for quite a long time.

To celebrate, NJ.com took “What Is This Feeling?,” one of the most iconic songs from the first film (and Broadway musical), and reimagined it as a hilarious north-vs.-south Jersey sing-off.

North Jersey, naturally, grabbed the Elphaba part. Think brooding, dramatic, and ready to win the argument. South Jersey? Obviously Glinda: bubbly, confident, and absolutely convinced Wawa is superior to anything and everything.

The Central Jersey Cameo Heard 'Round the State

But the top-tier moment? That was EASILY when Central Jersey tries to join the argument… and for one brief, glorious moment, North and South unite to say what they both truly believe: Central Jersey isn’t a real place. Sorry, not sorry.

If you haven’t watched the Instagram reel yet, do yourself a favor. It’s peak Jersey humor and honestly the most accurate representation of our state’s energy I’ve seen in years. You’ll CRACK up.

Wicked: For Good is officially out in theaters now, so go enjoy the magic, then come back and laugh at the most Jersey parody ever made.

