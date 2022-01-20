Cops in Longport say an Atlantic City man has been arrested in a case of porch piracy that involved a new iPhone.

36-year-old Angel Herasme-Medina has been charged with theft, receiving stolen property, and trespassing. Additional charges are possible as an investigation continues.

According to the Longport Police Department, they received information about a wireless cell phone account that had been opened using a complaint's address.

Officers were able to determine that Herasme-Medina would be retrieving an iPhone associated with that fraudulent account at that address. When he showed up to get it, he was arrested.

In compliance with New Jersey bail reform, Herasme-Medina was released on a summons to appear in court at a later date.

Police remind area residents that, "package thefts are becoming more common place. Be sure to alert your local police department should you suspect any suspicious activity. Doorbell cameras and other outdoor surveillance can also be registered with the police department if you choose to do so."

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

