Lottery Ticket From Jersey Shore Liquor Store is Worth $1 Billion

Your Mega Millions winning lottery ticket is getting ready to expire.

What are you waiting for?

Winning Billion Dollar ticket must be claimed soon

Our friends at Fox Business have reminded us that somebody in New Jersey has been walking since March around knowing they have over $1 Billion coming owed to them.

Or - they don't. (Which is scary!)

There's still an unclaimed New Jersey lottery ticket floating around somewhere worth $1.13 Billion!

The ticket holder has until March 2025 to make a claim, or lose it all!

If they know they won, are they in contact with lawyers and accountants laying out their plan? Are they meeting with friends and family to decide how to split up the money?

Or - do they have no idea they won? Where's the ticket? Check the numbers!

The suspense could make for a great movie script.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Winning ticket sold in Monmouth County, New Jersey

According to the New Jersey Lottery, the winning ticket was sold at Shop Rite Liquor, 2200 Route 66 in Neptune.

The winning ticket has the exact number drawn back on March 26th: 7, 11, 22, 29, and 38. The Mega Ball is 4. (If you're just finding out now that you won, I think you owe me a commission....)

If you do win, the Lottery says the first things you should do are sign the back of your ticket, take photos of the front and the back of the ticket, and then put it in a very secure place.

The Lottery's website has a guide on what to do if you win.

Good luck!

