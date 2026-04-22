The Kitchen Chore Many NJ Residents Still Do Despite Expert Advice
We asked a question on Facebook about whether most of South Jersey is guilty of one kitchen habit experts say is actually doing more harm than good.
Do you have a dishwasher? I do, but I’ll be honest, I try not to use it unless I’ve made a big, slightly chaotic meal. Three or four dishes just don’t feel “dishwasher-worthy.”
What I will admit, though? Rinsing my dishes before they go in. Not just a quick rinse either… I’m talking spotless. I honestly sometimes question why am I even using the dishwasher at that point?
Apparently… that’s exactly the problem.
Experts say you’re actually NOT supposed to rinse your dishes before loading them. Based on your Facebook responses, most of South Jersey is doing the exact same thing. We’re all out here pre-washing like it’s a personality trait, assuming cleaner dishes go in = cleaner dishes come out.
Nope.
Why Your Dishwasher Thinks Your Dishes Are Already Clean
Modern dishwashers use sensors to detect how dirty your load is. If you rinse everything off, the machine assumes there’s barely anything to clean and runs a lighter cycle.
So ironically, your dishes might come out *less* clean.
Your Detergent Is Basically Sitting There Confused
This one feels fake, but it’s not. Dishwasher detergent actually needs food particles to latch onto.
Without that, it doesn’t clean as effectively. So by rinsing everything off, you’re kind of sabotaging the whole process.
You’re Wasting Way More Water Than You Think
That “quick rinse” adds up fast. Pre-rinsing can use gallons of extra water per load, completely defeating the efficiency of using a dishwasher in the first place.
Also, don’t use the dishwasher if it’s not close to all the way full.
What You Should Do Instead (Yes, It Feels Wrong)
Scrape off the big stuff. That’s it. No full rinse, no pre-wash spiral. Just load the dishes and let the machine do its job.
It’s less work, less water… and somehow, better results.
As the Facebook answers prove, if you’re in South Jersey, you’re definitely not alone in this one. Take a look...
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