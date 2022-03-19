It would appear Luke Bryan's mother, LeClaire, has a little bit of spring fever. She went to do some shopping for her famous son, and as she admits in a video she posted online, she went a little bit over the top.

The Bryan matriarch showed off her purchases on Instagram after her son sent her to the store with his credit card. In the video below, LeClaire is leaning on the back bumper of an SUV that is loaded up with plants and patio cushions. Although it's unknown what was supposed to be on her shopping list, she seems very excited about her new treasures.

"This is what happens when Luke gives me his credit card to go to Publix," she says with a big smile. "I got off track... I got big off track."

This isn't the first time Mama Bryan has been in possession of her son's credit card. Ahead of the start of his Las Vegas residency, Bryan shared his concern over his mother's spending habits.

"What's the big shopping center out here? Crystals and all that? Yeah, my credit card will be in flames come Friday," he joked with Good Morning America.

Soon his mother's spending will be left unsupervised as Bryan embarks on his massive Raised Up Right Tour. The country star will be on the road from June 9 through Oct. 28 with opening acts Riley Green, Mitchell Tenpenny, and DJ Rock. There's no word on whether or not LeClaire will pop up at some shows, but one can bet if there's a store nearby, she'll most likely be there.