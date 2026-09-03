If you've noticed your electric bills increase over the last couple of years, you're not alone.

Customers of Atlantic City Electric have been making noise about bill increases for some time.

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United States Congressman Jeff Van Drew Demands Refunds For Local Atlantic City Electric Customers

South Jersey's Jeff Van Drew is demanding that Atlantic City Electric refund customers for over billing and for errors related to federal tax law.

Van Drew cites a federal audit which reportedly found that the company had five different areas of non-compliance. The results of the audit, by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission can be found here.

The audit itself includes a recommendation to refund customers.

Van Drew made this statement:

"The people who paid more than they should have deserve refunds now. And this audit must lead to real rate decreases, so families are not continuing to pay some of the highest electric costs in the country."

Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images President Trump Meets With NJ Congressman Jeff Van Drew

Van Drew Demands More Action

Van Drew is also calling for the resignation of members of the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities. He says the members "spent years approving increase after increase instead of looking into this."

An Atlantic City Electric spokeswoman, Jessica Grullon, is quoted in a story by NJ Spotlight News as saying the company is " is working to determine potential refunds."

Will you be getting some kind of refund? It looks like only time will tell.

SOURCE: Congressman Jeff Van Drew