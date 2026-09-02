The calendar has flipped, kids are returning to school, and summer has quickly come to an end.

That's the bad news.

The good news is that fall in South Jersey is about the best time to play golf.

The weather is still nice, the courses are less crowded, and the changing leaves just help beautiful local golf courses look even more beautiful.

READ MORE: The Top 10 Festivals and Events in South Jersey in September

READ MORE: Your South Jersey Local Bucket List of Things to Do

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My Favorite Golf Courses I've Played in South Jersey This Summer

Before I go forward a statement: If your golf course is not on my list, it's not because I hated it. It's probably because I didn't play it this summer. Time went by so fast, and I didn't have a lot of opportunity to play many different courses. There were places I wanted to play, but I just didn't get there. So - don't be offended by an omission!

1. The Bay Course - Seaview Golf Club in Galloway Township

It's just so beautiful. The views can't be beat.

I played there in the spring, several weeks before the ShopRIte LPGA event took place. The course was just ramping up, and was in pretty good shape.

Standing on the 1st tee, just across Route 9, you can feel so much history.

I never have a great round here, but it's always so much fun.

No matter my score, coming down the fairway towards the 18th green, I always feel a weird sense of accomplishment.

Joe Kelly Joe Kelly

2. Blue Heron Pines in Egg Harbor City. Or, is it Galloway Township?

I play here almost every week. It's my course.

I love the layout. I've been playing here for over 25 years, and it's consistently in good shape.

I played by best 9 hole round here this summer. (37 on the front nine. I was 2 under as I teed off on #8 and choked!)

Hitting the green on #2 and the anticipation of not knowing how close to the hole I am is the best!

3. Running Deer Golf Club in Pittsgrove.

Like Blue Heron, it's a Ron Jaworski course. Except, it's nothing like Blue Heron.

This is just a fun, challenging course.

It seems like there's more sand traps on this course than any other course in the world. Or, is it just that I find bunkers on every course.

Trying to hit your ball over the sand field on #18 just doesn't work when the sun and heat have tired you our all afternoon.

4. Twisted Dunes in Egg Harbor Township

The course is so different it's cool. The terrain can be a challenge, but the bounces you get can be surprising.

How many balls can you lose in one round?

JK JK

5. Mays XII in Mays Landing

Yes, the former Mays Landing Country Club.

Yes, it's only 12 holes, but so what?

After seeing no golf for several years, the course is in pretty good shape.

For the 12 hole opponents: What are you so against? Are you afraid no one will understand your score when you say it out loud? If you are, let me share an important piece of information: NO ONE CARES ABOUT YOUR GOLF SCORE! Your friends don't care, your spouse doesn't care, your kids don't care. Do I get to play 12 holes of golf and have fun doing so? Yes! That's what I care about.

The Fantastic Cape May Zoo Always a winner - a South Jersey Gem! Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly