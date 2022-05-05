Luke Combs is now “Doin’ This” so big, he can fill up an entire stadium with Country fans--and we want you to be there.

Luke says "When It Rains It Pours," and he's right: we want to rain on y'all with a chance to win tickets to see Luke at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on July 30, 2022. We've got your chance to win our Luke Combs Stadium Show contest so check out the details below.

What You Can Win

Roundtrip airfare for two (2) to Atlanta, Georgia

Two (2) Nights Hotel Stay

Two (2) Tickets to the Luke Combs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium with special guests Cody Johnson and Morgan Wade

$500 in Cash

How to Play

How do you get in on this getaway? Just get social with us. Following the links below earns you entries into this promotion. The more you like, share, follow, and subscribe, the more entries you get.

*This is a multi-market promotion. Winner must be 21 years old. Promotion ends Friday, May 20, 2022. Prize is provided by Sony Music Nashville.