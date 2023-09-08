Atlantic City, NJ, Man Sentenced For Pleasantville Robbery

An Atlantic City man will be spending the next several years behind bars for robbing a food store in Pleasantville.

On Thursday, 22-year-old Rahmir Brown was sentenced to five years in state prison on a second-degree robbery charge. He was also sentenced to a concurrent five-year term for unlawfully possessing a handgun.

Brown will be required to serve 85% of his term before becoming eligible for parole.

The sentence was imposed after Brown pleaded guilty to the crimes earlier this summer.

Brown admitted to brandishing a handgun and demanding money from a cashier at Joe’s Food Market in Pleasantville on December 4th, 2021.